Ανατολικές κυκλάδες. Σουσάμι σε στάδιο αποξήρανσης.

Πισω στην Αθήνα (αλλά για πολύ λίγο) Ζέστη, βαρεμάρα και πολλά άλλα ακατανόμαστα… Στο μεταξύ κάπου στις Κυκλαδες ο Ιάκωβος ξεραίνει τα σισάμια του με φόντο το Αιγαίο για να φτιάξει σισμόμελο. (Πραγματικότητες γλυκές σαν το Παστέλι).

Για όποιον ενδιαφέρεται, είχε μια ωραία συνταγή ο Θεοδόσης.

