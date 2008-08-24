Πισω στην Αθήνα (αλλά για πολύ λίγο) Ζέστη, βαρεμάρα και πολλά άλλα ακατανόμαστα… Στο μεταξύ κάπου στις Κυκλαδες ο Ιάκωβος ξεραίνει τα σισάμια του με φόντο το Αιγαίο για να φτιάξει σισμόμελο. (Πραγματικότητες γλυκές σαν το Παστέλι).
Για όποιον ενδιαφέρεται, είχε μια ωραία συνταγή ο Θεοδόσης.
piifpu: DSCN5448, DSCN5488-89
Mr Costas ı dont understand main subject,because of main wörds greece language so ı cant solve problem please much more explain ,have nice weekend
When ı read Kokkini melissa blogspot ı understand subject
Hello Ilhami. The subject of the post you commented is that i just came back from a short vacation around the Greek islands, and as I live in Athens which is a big city with all its shortcomings (lots of traffic, big buildings, hectic living, very hot in the summer e.t.c.) I’ m kind of miserable that my vacation is over and have to face the winter to come, while friends of mine at that islands I visited are making traditional sweets with sesame and honey and make me wish I was still there…
